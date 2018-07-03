Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged!

The 34-year-old actress and the 68-year-old music producer are set to tie the knot, McPhee's rep confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday. McPhee then confirmed the news herself on Twitter, posting a ring emoji along with a GIF of Ariana Grande which says, "And what about it?"

According to McPhee and Foster's Instagram accounts, the couple is currently on vacation in Italy together, where the proposal reportedly took place.

The couple has been linked since last year, but have played coy on the relationship speculation. In December, McPhee and Foster were spotted packing on the PDA in Paris. Then in March, the duo enjoyed a date night at Elton John's Oscar party. McPhee and Foster were photographed inside the viewing party after he first walked the carpet solo. He then met up with McPhee inside where they enjoyed dinner side by side at the same table.

Then in May, the duo walked the rep carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala.