Guy Pearce Accuses Kevin Spacey of Being "Handsy" on L.A. Confidential Set

Guy Pearce has accused Kevin Spacey of being "handsy."

The actor made the comment about his former L.A. Confidential co-star during a chat with Andrew Denton for the show "Interview." Denton had been asking Pearce about stars he had worked with and questioned him about Spacey.

"Yeah…Yeah…Tough one to talk about at the moment," Pearce said in a trailer for the interview. "Amazing actor, incredible actor. Slightly difficult time with Kevin. Yeah."

When Denton asked if he was referring to the time they worked together, Pearce replied, "Yeah. Yeah. He's a—he's a handsy guy."

He then added, "Yeah. Thankfully I was 29 and not 14."