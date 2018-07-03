Beyoncé and Jay-Z Take Blue Ivy Carter Sailing in Cannes

This is traveling done right.

On Monday, Beyoncé, 36, and Jay-Z, 48, took their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 6, sailing in Cannes. Beyoncé shared a series of pictures on Instagram, perhaps in an attempt to lower the prince of the paparazzi photos taken without her family's consent; the couple's rarely seen 1-year-old twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, were not featured in any of the family shots. And, per usual, the singer did not offer any further context by captioning any of her photos or videos.

Beyoncé, who sipped on a Corona, modeled a Temperley London dress that retails for $1,595. She and her husband are in the midst of their On the Run II Tour, having last performed June 30 at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. After taking time off to go sightseeing in Europe, the beloved stars will return to the stage tonight at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.