Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She's Going to Kylie Jenner for Mommy Advice

Paging Kylie Jenner! Kim Kardashian has some questions for you.

Although she's already the proud parent to three kids with Kanye West, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is always open to learning more about mom life.

And with several sisters having children of their own, there are many people to ask for guidance. But who does Kim go to most for mommy advice?

"Lately, it's been Kylie. Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff," Kim explained to E! News' Sibley Scoles at her KKW Beauty Pop-Up at Westfield Century City. "But Khloe and I probably have the most similar parenting style and I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa Pippen because she has four kids for mom advice."

Ultimately, Kim finds herself closer than ever with all of her sisters especially after Kylie and Khloe Kardashian became parents. And while more babies may mean more craziness, it's proven to be a bonding moment with many family members.