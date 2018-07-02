18 Summer-Approved Swimsuits Under $50

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 4:57 PM

Shopping: Swim Under $50 Collage

Half the fun of going to the beach (or to a pool party, or any other summer occasion in which a bathing suit is the wardrobe of choice), is wearing the heck out of that swimsuit.

But let's say you go to one party and there you are, taking tons of pics in said bikini. Can you rewear it to the next event? Of course you can, you're not made of money, but a swimsuit is practically the uniform of the season, it's nice to have options. One pieces, two pieces, prints, no prints—you kindof want 'em all.

And thanks to these under $50 picks, you totally can.

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Starfish Print Bikini

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing PRINT TIE FRONT KEY HOLE BIKINI TOP, $28; PrettyLittleThing PINK HIGH LEG BIKINI BOTTOM, $18

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Low Back Chain Print

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing BLACK CHAIN PRINT LOW BACK SWIMSUIT, $18

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Pink Palm Print Bikini

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing PINK PALM SCOOP NECK BIKINI TOP, $15; PrettyLittleThing PINK PALM HIGH LEG BIKINI BOTTOM, $18

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Leaf Print Swimsuit

BUY IT: Boohoo Petite Leaf Print Swimsuit, $16

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Orange Cheetah Print Bikini

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing ORANGE CHEETAH PRINT BANDEAU BIKINI TOP, $15; PrettyLittleThing ORANGE CHEETAH PRINT HIGH WAISTED HIGH LEG BIKINI BOTTOM, $18

Shopping: Swim Under $50

One-Shoulder Suit

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing BLACK ONE SHOULDER CUT OUT SWIMSUIT, $28

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Black and White Suit

BUY IT: PrettyLittleThing BLACK AND WHITE TWO TONE EXTREME PLUNGE STRAPPY WAIST SWIMSUIT, $30

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Snakeskin Print Swimsuit

BUY IT: Boohoo Tall Jade Strappy Snakeskin Print Swimsuit, $20

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Tropical Vibes Bikini

BUY IT: Amir Slama Embroidered Bikini Set, $32 

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Red White and Blue Suit

BUY IT: The Bikini Lab Dip Dye for You One Piece, $32

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Applique Flower Bikini

BUY IT: Boohoo Plus Applique Flower High Waist Bikini, $25

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Sea La Vie Suit

BUY IT: The Bikini Lab Solid Verbiage High Leg One Piece, $33

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Cut Out Strappy Suit

BUY IT: Boohoo Cut Out Strappy Bandeau Swimsuit, $18

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Deep Plunge Swimsuit

BUY IT: Boohoo Kos Deep Plunge Swimsuit, $8

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Off-the-Shoulder One Piece

BUY IT: Boohoo Plus Off The Shoulder High Leg Tie Swimsuit, $20

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Black One Piece

BUY IT: The Bikini Lab Solid Plunge One-Piece With Back Detail, $41

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Leopard Print Swimsuit

BUY IT: Boohoo Plus Leopard Print Swimsuit, $20

Shopping: Swim Under $50

Lilac Bikini

BUY IT: Boohoo Plus High Leg Colour Block Bikini, $18

God bless cheap swimwear, are we right? 

