Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety

After her arrest, Luann apologized, stating that being in Palm Beach after her split with Tom D'Agostino "brought up long-buried emotions." Days later, Luann checked into an alcohol treatment center.

"After the events of last Saturday night in Palm Beach, I am truly embarrassed," she said in a statement on Dec. 29. "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do. My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character."

Luann added, "I am so grateful for the love and support that I am receiving from my family, friends and loyal supporters."