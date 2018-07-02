Shay Mitchell and Kendall Jenner Are Bringing This Retro Swimsuit Back

Celebs are bringing back a retro swimsuit style that's universally flattering.

Over the weekend, Shay Mitchellalong with Elsa Hosk and Marianna Hewitt were living her best life in Ibiza, Spain, courtesy of Revolve. For the former Pretty Little Liars actress, her dream vacation included a swimsuit that we're dying to add to our summer wardrobe: the vintage-inspired front tie bikini.

Having fun in the sun, the star wore the Beach Riot x Revolve Gia Top with white, high-rise bottoms. With the front tie, the style takes us back to the 1950s, when the trend was popular among pin-up girls. The top is a flattering cut for the bust and frames the neckline with its sultry appeal. With the high-waist bottoms, which makes legs appear longer, this retro style makes a major impact.