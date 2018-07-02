I Am the Night: The 13 Coolest Shots From Patty Jenkins' TNT Series Starring Chris Pine

I Am the Night, which is not a show about Batman but is directed by Wonder Woman's Patty Jenkins, is coming to TNT this January and it looks really slick and pretty. And we're not just talking about its star Chris Pine.

Pine and his Wonder Woman director are back together again for the six-part series inspired by true events. The series tells the story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who was given away at birth. As she begins to investigate her past, she follows a "sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel [Jefferson Mays], a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery," TNT said in a release.