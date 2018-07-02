Watch Mila Kunis Crack Up Reading Lines From That '70s Show

It's been a few years since Mila Kunis played Jackie Burkhart on That ‘70s Show, but the 34-year-old actress hasn't lost her touch.

In a new video for Cosmopolitan, the star revisited her character and read a few of her classic lines.

"Jackie always was very smart guys," she said at one point. "She clearly had her sh-t together."

While Kunis admitted a few of her lines were "not appropriate" and would "not fly today," many of the zingers gave her a laugh. For instance, she cracked up when she read this line: "I'm not strong, but I know a lot of ways to destroy men emotionally."

"I think my husband can concur," Kunis said, referencing her spouse and former co-star Ashton Kutcher.