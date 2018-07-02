Here Comes Married At First Sight's Season 7 Trailer: Get Your First Look at the Dallas Couples' Weddings

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018 11:17 AM
Get ready to meet six new singles, y'all!
Married At First Sight returns for its seventh season on Tuesday, July 10, and this time, it's heading to Dallas to follow three couples as they go from complete strangers to husband and wife.
E! News has your first look at the three new pairings that the Lifetime hit's viewers will be meeting in the season premiere in the exclusive trailer above, which showcases the six selected singles' first reaction to learning they will be marrying a stranger in two weeks, as well as the big weddings.
Champagne is popped, dating apps are deleted and tears are cried, as a new season of Married At First Sight kicks off.
Ready to meet the Dallas duos hitting your TV screens in a week? Here's what you need to know about MAFS' new couples:
Lifetime
Couple No. 1: Amber Martorana (36) and Dave Flaherty (37)
Amber is a senior division order analyst who has been single for two years, leading her to develop a skewed outlook on relationships. Still, she's looking for someone who is confident, trustworthy and ambitious. Her match, Dave, played basketball in college before becoming a senior portfolio manager. Though he never thought he would still be single at his age, he's still looking to settle down and start a family with a kind, strong, independent and loyal woman.
Couple No. 2: Danielle Bergman (30) and Bobby Dodd (27)
After traveling the world, Danielle is now settled into her life in Texas as a distributor accountant executive, but is now ready to settle down, looking to her parents, who have been together for over 40 years and don't believe in divorce, as her inspiration. Similarly, Bobby's parents have been together for over 34 years, encouraging the project manager to be romantic and chivalrous. He's already purchased his first home and he's ready to start a family of his own after becoming an uncle.
Couple No. 3: Mia Bally (29) and Tristan Thompson (29)
Currently working for an airlines company as an international recruiter, Mia looks to her religious parents, who have been married for 37 years, as an example. Ready to find true love, she's hoping for a partner who understands unconditional love and is ready to commit. Tristan, a tutoring club owner, finds solace in daily prayer and meditation and admires his grandparents' 65-year relationship (though his parents are divorced). He's looking to learn and grow with a woman who is loyal, openly communicates and shares the same religious beliefs.
Married At First Sight season seven premieres Tuesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.
