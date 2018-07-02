BREAKING!

Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Boy With Christopher Buckner

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 2, 2018

Deena Cortese, Christopher Buckner

Deena Cortese is pregnant!

The Jersey Shore star announced on Instagram Monday that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Christopher Buckner. "Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!" Deena captioned a series of pregnancy reveal pictures with her husband. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!"

"We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness," she continued. "December can't come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!"

Deena and Christopher tied the knot back in Oct. 2017. Deena's rep confirmed the happy event to E! News at the time, "Finally the special day for these two amazing people together has come that will never be forgotten! So glad they shared the memories with her fellow cast mates who came out to show love and support to the ultimate duo."

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

