Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Boy With Christopher Buckner

Deena Cortese is pregnant!

The Jersey Shore star announced on Instagram Monday that she's expecting her first child with her husband, Christopher Buckner. "Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!" Deena captioned a series of pregnancy reveal pictures with her husband. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing! We have a sweet little boy on the way!"

"We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness," she continued. "December can't come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!"