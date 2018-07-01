Jessica Marais Says Grant Denyer's Emotional Logies Speech Moved Her To Tears

Grant Denyer gave an emotional speech while accepting the Gold Logie at the Australian television awards on Sunday night—and it had fellow Gold Logie nominee Jessica Marais in tears, too.

The Love Child star, who did not attend the ceremony due to health reasons, scooped the Most Popular Actress award on the night. She took to Instagram the next day to thank her co-star Miranda Tapsell for accepting the honour on her behalf and to give a special shout-out to the Family Feud host.

"Can't believe I won a Logie last night..! @misstap thanks for being a stylish, eloquent, vixen legend and taking the speech plunge for me, I love you," the 33-year-old actress posted.

"And to @grantdenyer, your speech moved me to tears. And gives me strength. Courage in the quiet battle.. congrats mate."