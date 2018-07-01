Jessica Marais Says Grant Denyer's Emotional Logies Speech Moved Her To Tears

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 11:51 PM

Jessica Marais

Grant Denyer gave an emotional speech while accepting the Gold Logie at the Australian television awards on Sunday night—and it had fellow Gold Logie nominee Jessica Marais in tears, too. 

The Love Child star, who did not attend the ceremony due to health reasons, scooped the Most Popular Actress award on the night. She took to Instagram the next day to thank her co-star Miranda Tapsell for accepting the honour on her behalf and to give a special shout-out to the Family Feud host. 

"Can't believe I won a Logie last night..! @misstap thanks for being a stylish, eloquent, vixen legend and taking the speech plunge for me, I love you," the 33-year-old actress posted.

"And to @grantdenyer, your speech moved me to tears. And gives me strength. Courage in the quiet battle.. congrats mate."

Logies 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

In his Gold Logie acceptance speech, Grant paid tribute his Network Ten game show, explaining it had "saved" him. 

"This show's been incredible for me in my life," the 40-year-old said. "The last four years have been truly magnificent."

Jessica withdrew from the Logies days before the ceremony due to health reasons.

"It is with much disappointment that we advise Jessica Marais is unable to attend the TV Week Logie Awards due to her health," her management said in a statement to The Daily Telegraph.

"Jess is naturally disappointed, is grateful to TV Week and all the viewers who have nominated her for the Awards this year and wishes all the nominees and her friends a great celebration on Sunday night."

The former Packed to the Rafters actress has a six-year-old daughter, Scout, with her ex-fiance and James Stewart.

