Johnny Galecki Posts Sweet Message to ''Fake Wife'' Kaley Cuoco After Wedding

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 3:57 PM
Johnny Galecki's got nothing but love for his TV wife and his real-life ex girlfriend!
The day after Kaley Cuoco’s glamorous nuptials to Karl Cook on Saturday, the Big Bang Theory actor hopped on social media to share some of his joy for the happy couple.
Along with a photo holding hands with the blushing bride in her Reem Acra gown, Johnny, who has played Leonard Hofstadter on the hit CBS sitcom since 2007, wrote, "Couldn’t be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both."
Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight. ❤️
A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on
Hours after the two were married on Saturday, Johnny also posted a photo with the duo, writing, "Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight."
Johnny wasn’t the only member of the Big Bang squad who were at the animal-themed bash. Mayim Bialik and Wil Wheaton also shared pictures from the reception.
On Saturday night, Kaley black and white snapshot of the couple kissing "Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18."
For the ceremony, Cuoco wore a white lace gown with matching cape. She later changed into a flirty jumpsuit and switched her elegant low bun into a high ponytail.
Kaley and Karl began dating in 2016 after meeting at a horse show.
Congrats to the happy couple!
