Josh Duhamel and Eiza González Pack on the PDA in Mexico

It looks like Josh Duhamel and Eiza González's romance is heating up!

The 45-year-old actor and 28-year-old actress packed on the PDA while vacationing in Mexico this weekend. They were photographed on Sunday kissing and hugging and enjoying a romantic boat ride on Muyil Lagoon, near the Mayan ruins. The actress sported a gunmetal bikini, while the actor wore red-trimmed white swimming trunks and a white T-shirt.

Duhamel and Eiza González first stepped out together in June, appearing on a dinner date in Los Angeles, and were photographed again a couple of times since then that month, including at another restaurant, where they showed some PDA.