Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Victor Houston Get Cozy on Her Birthday Weekend

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 2:09 PM
Love is in the air for birthday girl Camila Mendes!
A source told E! News last week that the Riverdale actress has been dating Victor Houston for the past two months. The insider said that the two had attended neighboring high schools in Florida and had reconnected recently in New York.
On Saturday, Mendes and Houston got cozy while celebrating her 24th birthday with friends in the Hamptons. He posted on Instagram a selfie of the two sitting by the water in Montauk, writing, "Baby."
He also posted another photo of him and Mendes on Instagram Stories. He, meanwhile, made a blink-and-you'll-miss-him appearance in one of Mendes' videos.
Mendes turned 24 on Friday. At the time, Houston posted a shot of him and the actress, writing, "Happy birthday beautiful." She replied with a heart emoji.
Mendes and Houston first sparked romance rumors in early June. She had posted on Instagram a photo him and another man kissing her cheeks, writing, "Call me Archie Andrews," referencing the Riverdale character.
