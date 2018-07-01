Inside Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Glam Ranch Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg
Kaley Cuoco is truly the greatest showwoman when it comes to wedding planning.
On Saturday night, the Big Bang Theory star and longtime equestrian married Karl Cook in a glamorous ceremony at a horse ranch in San Diego.
"Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two kissing inside a stable decorated with flowers and crystal chandeliers.
The bride wore a white sleeveless lace Reem Acra gown with a matching cape to the outdoor ceremony and a white lace plunging Tadashi Shoji jumpsuit to the reception, which was held indoors and continued well into the early morning.
Cuoco and Cook's pet dog Ruby was carried down the aisle, while dogs Norman and Tank were led on leases. The actress' beloved horses also made an appearance. A giant horseshoe-shaped floral display adorned the ceremony space.
The actress' sister Bri Cuoco performed the ceremony and the bride and groom read their own vows. After Bri pronounced the couple husband and wife, she called on guests to raise their shot glasses for a toast.
They had been given customized mini bourbon whiskey bottles upon arrival.
Guests included Cuoco's stylist Brad Goreski, actor Daniel Montgomery and TV producer Gary Janetti. Cuoco's friend and makeup artist Jamie Greenberg. She and other guests posted many photos and videos from the wedding.
The wedding had circus performers such as trapeze artists, fire dancers and performers on stilts, as well as snacks such as cotton candy and popcorn.
There was also a long string light canopy, ice sculptures and a milk and cookie bar that also contained brownies, assorted mini cakes and pies. Guests also dined on burgers with KC² branded into the buns.
This is Cuoco's second marriage.
She got engaged to Karl Cook last November on her 32nd birthday. The two have been together for more than two years.