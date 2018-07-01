Logies 2018: Pregnant Carrie Bickmore Shows Off Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Carrie Bickmore has walked the red carpet for the first time since announcing she's pregnant.

The Project host hit the 2018 Logies at The Star on the Gold Coast in a stunning floor-length Paolo Sebastian gown that showed off her baby bump.

Before the ceremony, the 37-year-old shared an Instagram snap with fellow Network Ten host Lisa Wilkinson smiling on the red carpet.

The Perth-raised star also posted an adorable shot of her three-year-old daughter Evie watching the event on television.

"Looks like I am saying hi to my little girl through the tv!" Carrie captioned her post. "#HeartJustMelted."