Logies 2018: Pregnant Carrie Bickmore Shows Off Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Carrie Bickmore has walked the red carpet for the first time since announcing she's pregnant.

The Project host hit the 2018 Logies at The Star on the Gold Coast in a stunning floor-length Paolo Sebastian gown that showed off her baby bump.

Before the ceremony, the 37-year-old shared an Instagram snap with fellow Network Ten host Lisa Wilkinson smiling on the red carpet.

The Perth-raised star also posted an adorable shot of her three-year-old daughter Evie watching the event on television.

"Looks like I am saying hi to my little girl through the tv!" Carrie captioned her post. "#HeartJustMelted."

The Hit radio presenter first announced she was pregnant with her third child via Instagram on June 21. 

"Hey some exciting news to share with you," Carrie shared along with a video of her family breaking the news to her daughter. "We are having a BABY. How funny is Evie asking if it's twins. No honey it's not twins!!!!!!"

Just days after her pregnancy announcement, the Network Ten personality also revealed she was suffering from "relentless" morning sickness.

"Why the hell is it called morning sickness when it can be 24/7! Relentless," she shared with her followers via Instagram. "If I am hungry I feel sick, if I eat I feel sick, if I sleep I feel sick."

This is Carrie's second child with her partner, Chris Walker. She also has a 10-year-old son, Oliver, from her marriage to Greg Lange, who passed away from brain cancer in 2010.

