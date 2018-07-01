Logies 2018 Winners: The Complete List

  • By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 8:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Living Room, Logies 2018

Chris Hyde/ Getty

The 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards are officially over, and we have all the details on who took home the top honours. 

Foxtel's Wentworth and Stan's Romper Stomper were among the big winners of the night, while Jessica Marais, Ray Meagher and Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer were also recognised. 
Nine's 60 Minutes was inducted into the Hall of Fame after almost 40 years on Australian television.

See the full list of winners below!

TV Week Gold Logie - Most Popular Personality on Australian TV

Grant Denyer, Family Feud/All Star Family Feud (Network Ten)

 

Most Popular Actor

Ray Meagher, Home And Away (Channel 7)

 

Most Popular Actress

Jessica Marais, Love Child (Nine Network); The Wrong Girl (Network Ten)

 

Most Popular Presenter

Grant Denyer, Family Feud/All Star Family Feud (Network Ten)

 

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Dilruk Jayasinha, CRAM! (Network Ten); Utopia (ABC)

 

Most Popular Drama Program

Wentworth (Foxtel - Showcase)

 

Most Popular Entertainment Program

Gogglebox Australia (Foxtel/Network Ten)

 

Most Popular Comedy Program

Have You Been Paying Attention? (Network Ten)

 

Most Popular Reality Program

The Block (Nine Network)

 

Most Popular Lifestyle Program

The Living Room (Network Ten)

Photos

Logies 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Most Outstanding Drama Series

Wentworth (Foxtel – Showcase) 

 

Most Outstanding Miniseries or Telemovie

Romper Stomper (Stan)

 

Most Outstanding Actor

Hugo Weaving, Seven Types of Ambiguity (ABC)

 

Most Outstanding Actress

Pamela Rabe, Wentworth (Foxtel - Showcase)

 

Most Outstanding Supporting Actor

Hazem Shammas, Safe Harbour (SBS)

 

Most Outstanding Supporting Actress

Jacqueline McKenzie, Romper Stomper (Stan)

 

Most Outstanding Children's Program

Little J & Big Cuz (NITV)

 

Most Outstanding Sports Coverage

Bathurst 1000 (Network Ten)

 

Most Outstanding News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

"The Siege", Four Corners (ABC)

 

Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program

War on Waste (ABC)

 

Hall of Fame Award

60 Minutes (Nine Network)

Read

Gold Logie Winner Grant Denyer's Emotional Acceptance Speech: "This Is So Important To Me"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2018 Logie Awards , Australia , Top Stories , Logie Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dwayne Johnson, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Winner

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Advice Is Perfect for Any Generation at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Tessa Thompson, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Beauty

Best Beauty at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: See Tessa Thompson, Lizzo and More Winning Looks

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Tying the Knot Again in June

Audrina Patridge, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Audrina Patridge Teases "Wild Ride" on The Hills: New Beginnings

Jenni Farley, Deena Cortese, Lauren Sorrentino, 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jersey Shore Cast Says Their Bond With Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino Has ''Grown Stronger'' During Prison Sentence

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 2019 TrevorLIVE Gala, Arrivals

TrevorLIVE New York Gala 2019: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.