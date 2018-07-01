Logies 2018: See How the Stars are Getting Ready

The 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards are almost here!

Ahead of the celebrations at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland on Sunday, a host of Australian television stars have been getting glammed up—and documenting it all on social media.

Sylvia Jeffreys, Lisa Wilkinson and Erin Holland included eye masks in their pre-show prep, and Hamish Blake enjoyed a sheet mask from wife Zoë Foster Blake's Go-To skincare range.