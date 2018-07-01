Logies 2018: See How the Stars Are Getting Ready

  By
    &

by Winsome Walker | Sun., Jul. 1, 2018 12:00 AM

Amanda Keller

The 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards are almost here!  

Ahead of the celebrations at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland on Sunday, a host of Australian television stars have been getting glammed up—and documenting it all on social media.

Sylvia Jeffreys, Lisa Wilkinson and Erin Holland included eye masks in their pre-show prep, and Hamish Blake enjoyed a sheet mask from wife Zoë Foster Blake's Go-To skincare range.

Meanwhile, Dave "Hughesy" Hughes—who is set to open the Logies—took some time out at the hotel spa, while Carrie Bickmore, Gold Logie nominee Tracy Grimshaw and Ada Nicodemou all shared snaps of their chic hair and makeup looks.

Julia Morris, Deborah Mailman, Dr Chirs Brown, Asher Keddie, and Scott Cam are among the special guest presenters, and Grammy award-winning British singer Jess Glynn will perform her hit "These Days" along with Dan Caplen.

This year's Gold Logie nominees are Amanda Keller, Andrew Winter, Grant Denyer, Rodger Corser, Tracy Grimshaw and Jessica Marais—who has bowed out of the ceremony due to health reasons.

Catch the best dressed stars on the red carpet from 7.00pm and the ceremony at 7.30pm, all airing on Nine and streaming on 9Now.

