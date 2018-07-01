Logies 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

Asher Keddie

Roll out the red carpet!

Australian television stars are beginning to arrive at the 60th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star Gold Coast in Queensland.

From pregnant Carrie Bickmore in a pastel Paolo Sebastian gown to Kelly Rowland in a silver Alin Le' Kal creation, there is no shortage of glamour on the red carpet.

See all of your favourite stars at the 2018 Logies below. 

Kelly Rowland, Logies 2018

This is the first time the Logies have been held at the Gold Coast. Comedian and presenter host Dave "Hughesy" Hughes will open the awards night, and Julia Morris, Hamish and Andy, Deborah Mailman, Asher Keddie, and Scott Cam are among the special guest presenters handing out a total of 20 awards.

Grammy award-winning British singer Jess Glynn will perform her hit "These Days" alongside Dan Caplen, and Queensland musician Conrad Sewell will also take to the stage. 

The Gold Logie nominees this year are Amanda Keller, Grant Denyer,  Andrew Winter, Rodger Corser, Tracy Grimshaw and Jessica Marais—who is unable to attend the ceremony due to health reasons. 

Catch the best dressed stars on the red carpet from 7.00pm and the ceremony at 7.30pm, all airing on Nine and streaming on 9Now.

