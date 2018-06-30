Jessica Simpson Celebrates Son Ace's 5th Birthday With a Baseball and Parrot Party

This birthday's is not for the birds!

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson definitely got to show off their silly side on Saturday, getting all geared up for their son Ace's baseball-themed birthday party, complete with parrots, which they hilariously dubbed "Parrotdise"!

The mom of two took to social media earlier today to post pics of the family of four, all gussied up in "Green Sox" jerseys and surrounded by parrots. Maxwell and Ace were rocking some seriously colorful hair in the cute pic.

Jessica captioned the wild image, "Baseball and Parrots- a five-year-old’s dream come true! #ACEKNUTE #5 #Parrotdise #GreenSox."