Ariana Grande Has a Tattoo Dedicated to Pete Davidson's Dad Who Died on 9/11

Robert Kamau/GC Images
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 2:56 PM
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Ariana Grandehas made the ultimate gesture of love for Pete Davidsonamid their whirlwind relationship.
Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that the 25-year-old singer has a new tattoo on her foot, the number 8418—the badge number of her fiancé's late father, New York firefighter Scott Davidson, who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Pete has for years had the same number tattooed on his left arm.
Grande's new tattoo is visible in photos of her and Davidson walking in New York City earlier this week.
Earlier this month, the 24-year-old SNL star debuted not one but two tattoos that pay tribute to Ariana.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Robert Kamau/GC Images
The fan-favorite couple has been spotted out and about in the city several times in recent days, most recently on Friday, when they went shopping together at a Sephora store.
Davidson confirmed his and Grande's relationship on Instagram in late May. Their engagement was made public earlier this month.
Also earlier this month, Grande teased on social media that she and Davidson had gotten a New York apartment together. On Saturday, she posted on Instagram stories a video of Davidson pacing in a room containing boxes, as well as a large TV mounted on the wall.
"Three weeks and still have these box," he said. "Time to move into the crib."
"Time to f--king organize," Grande wrote.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?