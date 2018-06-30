Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Hot Bikini Styles on Italy Trip With Younes Bendjima and Kids

Hot mama!

Kourtney Kardashian has been showcasing some sizzling bikini styles during her trip to Italy.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and boyfriend Younes Bendjima began vacationing in the country more than a week ago, visiting places like Rome and Capri. They are traveling on a luxury yacht. E! News learned on Friday that her kids have joined them on their trip, accompanying them during a stay in the village of Positano on the Amalfi coast.

On Saturday, the reality star was photographed sporting a pistachio green string bikini while sitting on the boat's raining with her beau.

Last week, Kourtney wore a light orange high waist orange Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve bikini while she and Younes were in Capri.