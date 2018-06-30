Kourtney Kardashian Showcases Hot Bikini Styles on Italy Trip With Younes Bendjima and Kids

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 11:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Oliver Palombi / MEGA

Hot mama!

Kourtney Kardashian has been showcasing some sizzling bikini styles during her trip to Italy.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and boyfriend Younes Bendjima began vacationing in the country more than a week ago, visiting places like Rome and Capri. They are traveling on a luxury yacht. E! News learned on Friday that her kids have joined them on their trip, accompanying them during a stay in the village of Positano on the Amalfi coast.

On Saturday, the reality star was photographed sporting a pistachio green string bikini while sitting on the boat's raining with her beau.

Last week, Kourtney wore a light orange high waist orange Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve bikini while she and Younes were in Capri.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Pics

Several friends also recently joined the group on their trip. On Friday, Kourtney posted on Instagram photos of her lounging in her bikini on the yacht with pal Simon Huck.

"Woke up in Italy," he said.

"Buongiorno," Kourtney wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini, Simon Huck, Italy

Instagram

 The reality star posted on Instagram Stories a video of her and friends yacht diving off the coast of Portofino.

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Simon Huck, Italy

Instagram

Huck posted on Instagram Stories on Saturday a video of Kourtney's eldest son, Mason Disick, 8, dancing on the yacht.

A source told E! News on Friday that Kourtney and her group have "taken a few boat rides around Positano to check out the sites and the kids had fun stopping in town to get gelato."

"They are having an amazing and relaxing trip together," the source said.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Bikinis , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News , Vacation , Younes Bendjima
Latest News
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Hamilton Lullaby at Families Belong Together Rally

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Wears Patterned Dress While Supporting Prince Harry at Polo Match

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, Instagram

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are the Cutest Shopping Couple

Carrie Underwood, Son, Isaiah, Concert

Carrie Underwood and Isaiah Share Cute Mommy-Son Moment at His First Show

Dustin Lance Black, Tom Daley

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome First Child

ESC: Busy Philipps

Saturday Savings: Busy Philipps' Denim Mini Skirt Is on Sale

Will Smith, Instagram

9 Reasons Why the Internet Really Needed Will Smith on Instagram

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.