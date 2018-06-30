Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are the Cutest Shopping Couple

If there were an award to be given for the cutest shopping couple, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson would definitely win it.

The fan-favorite engaged pair posted on their Instagram Stories photos and videos of each other acting adorable on a shopping trip in New York City on Friday.

Davidson shared a photo of the two inside a car, with him wearing a pink hat and sticking out his tongue.

"Hat? Check," he wrote.

Grande posted a selfie video of the two goofing around some more in the vehicle.

The couple headed to a Sephora store. Grande shared a video of the two crouching in one of the makeup aisles and then standing and making silly gestures at a swarm of paparazzi crowded outside the windows.