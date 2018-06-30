Carrie Underwood and Isaiah Share Cute Mommy-Son Moment at His First Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 30, 2018 8:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Carrie Underwood's son is her biggest fan!

She and husband and Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher brought 3-year-old Isaiah, nicknamed Izzy, to watch her perform a concert during the weekend celebrations of the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Friday. It was the boy's first show.

The child sat on his dad's lap in the front row. Fisher posted on Instagram a sweet black and white photo of Underwood cuddling with the boy at the concert.

"Izzy's first show!" he wrote. "He's proud of his momma!"

"This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight...❤️❤️❤️," Underwood added in her own post, alongside the same photo.

Photos

Carrie Underwood's Best Looks

Carrie Underwood, Son, Isaiah, Concert

Instagram

Carrie Underwood

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

This is not Isaiah's first time watching his mom perform for a crowd.

In late April, the boy attended his dad's Nashville Predators playoff game and watched Underwood perform the National Anthem before the sold-out crowd of more than 17,000. The singer posted on Instagram a video of him sitting in the stands and clapping for her.

"As a child, I wanted nothing more than to make my parents proud of me...and now, as a mother, I want to make my child proud..." she wrote. "He never really gets to see me sing because he's in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play...and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Dustin Lance Black, Tom Daley

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome First Child

ESC: Busy Philipps

Saturday Savings: Busy Philipps' Denim Mini Skirt Is on Sale

Will Smith, Instagram

9 Reasons Why the Internet Really Needed Will Smith on Instagram

Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell Reveals She Adopted a Baby Boy With JJ Feild

Mason Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Join Her Summer Vacation With Younes Bendjima

Selena Gomez, WE Day

Selena Gomez Says She'll Be the "Best or the Worst Mother" One Day

Hugh Dane, The Office

The Office Star Hugh Dane's Cause of Death Revealed

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.