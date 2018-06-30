Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome First Child

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are dads!

The 24-year-old British Olympic diver and 44-year-old Milk filmmaker announced on social media and in Britain's Sunday Times on Saturday that they welcomed a baby boy, their first child together, via a surrogate on Wednesday.

"27/06/18 Welcome to the world our precious little Robbie Ray Black-Daley," Daley wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of their son's bare feet. "The most magical moment of my life. The amount of love and joy you have brought into our life is immeasurable. Our precious son."

Black posted on his Instagram a photo of him and Daley holding Robbie, with just the top of the child's head shown, writing, "Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray. Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped make our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality. #AFamily #HappyBirthday."

Robbie is named after Daley's father Robert, who died in 2011.