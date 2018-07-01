Why Princess Diana's First Months as a Royal Were So Different From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Newlywed Days

In 1979 during a visit to the royal family's home at Balmoral, the prince started to become smitten with the by then 18-year-old Diana, who had grown up with his younger brothers Prince Andrew and Edward among her playmates. It turned out Diana and Charles had a few things in common, including their love of the outdoors, dancing and skiing—plus, as a 1981 article about their marriage in the Daily Times noted, neither was a smoker.

She couldn't help but laugh when he first proposed, just months into their courtship, to which Charles replied, "'You do realize that one day you'll be Queen,"' according to Morton. Diana recalled thinking to herself, "You won't be Queen, but you'll have a tough role."

When she told her family she was engaged, her parents were thrilled, she said, and her brother asked, "'Who to?'"

Diana estimated that they only spent time together on 13 occasions before their wedding day.

"He wasn't consistent with his courting abilities," she told her speech coach. "He'd ring me every day for a week, then wouldn't speak to me for three weeks. Very odd. I thought, 'Fine. Well, he knows where I am if he wants me.'" But "the thrill when he used to ring up was so immense and intense. It would drive the other three girls in my flat crazy."