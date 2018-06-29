Bella Hadid Sets the Record Straight on Drake's "Finesse" Lyrics

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 3:51 PM

Don't believe everything you read, Team Drizzy.

As soon as Drake released his double-sided album Scorpion Thursday night, fans immediately began listening and dissecting what each song means.

Some were quick to speculate that the track "Finesse" was about Drake's rumored romance with Bella Hadid.

"I want my baby to have your eyes, I'm going against my own advice / Should I do New York? I can't decide / Fashion Week is more your thing than mine," he rapped.

Speculation continued that Drake was referencing Gigi Hadid in other lyrics such as, "You stay on my mind / You and your sister too hot to handle." 

People immediately thought they could put two and two together. "Probably, who hasn't he banged," one user wrote after being asked if the Bella and Drake dating rumors were true.

Bella responded, "Not me!! That's disrespectful. WHY CANT PPL BE FRIENDS W/o all the insinuation."

In other words, you got the wrong girl Internet.

For his fifth studio album, Drake collaborated with Michael Jackson, Jay-Z, Ty Dolla $ign and other artists.

At the same time, the rapper was able to get personal on some of his tracks . In the song "Emotionless," Drake confirmed he has a son and explained why he was keeping the news private.

"I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid / From empty souls who just wake up and look to debate / Until you starin' at your seed, you can never relate."

Fans can experience the new music live when Drake hits the road with Migos this summer. Their summer tour resumes July 26 in Salt Lake City.

