Selena Gomez Says She'll Be the "Best or the Worst Mother" One Day

Selena Gomez is opening up about what kind of mother she'll be in the future.

The actress and her Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation co-star Andy Samberg recently dished on their parenting skills during an exclusive interview with E! News' Jason Kennedy. The duo also shared details about what fans can expect in the upcoming movie.

"Johnny and Mavis are still married, their son is growing up," Samberg shared. While Gomez added, "My instincts as a daughter kicks in when I want all my family to be together, and some stuff kind of happens with my father falling in love with someone."