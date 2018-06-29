Riverdale's Camila Mendes Sparks Romance Rumors With Victor Houston

It looks like our favorite Riverdale star may have a new man in her life!

A source tells E! News that Camila Mendes is dating Victor Houston.

We're told the pair went to neighboring high schools in Florida before reconnecting recently in New York City. According to our insider, the couple has been dating for two months.

While the pair hasn't confirmed their status, fans can't help but notice the duo's friendly behavior on and off social media.

Speculation began on June 9th when Camila posted an Instagram of two men kissing her cheek, one of whom is Victor. She captioned the shot, "call me archie andrews," referencing the Riverdale character.