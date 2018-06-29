Busy Philipps Calls Out Delta Airlines for Separating Her From Her Child

Instagram
Busy Philipps is traveling with her family and is angry at Delta Airlines, saying they issued her tickets that would have put one of her children on a different plane, headed to a different state.
On Friday, the 39-year-old Dawson's Creek alum flew with her daughters Birdie, 9, and Cricket, 4, and one of the older girl's friends across the country to scout locations for her upcoming E! late night show, Busy Tonight.
"Hey @Delta! Thanks for cancelling my flight and then rerouting us and separating my MINOR child onto a different flight than mine and having a 2 HR call time wait!" Philipps tweeted on Friday. "You are terrible!"
The airline gave the actress a generic customer service reply, tweeting, "I really would like an opportunity, to do everything possible to help, please share with me in a direct message your ticket number or Confirmation Code from this travel."
"Very rocky start to the morning," Philipps said in a selfie video on Instagram Stories, which showed her and the kids walking through the airport in Chicago for a layover. "At 2:30 this morning, we got a text that our other flight was canceled and they had rerouted us and put us on different planes to different places, so like, I was going to Saint Paul, B was going to Detroit...but thankfully, we found a flight that we could all get on, at 2:30 in the morning."
A source told E! News that Philipps and her children were booked on the same flight but were under two different itineraries and when the first flight was canceled, they were assigned to separate flights because they were under different booking numbers. The source also noted that the group was not physically separated.
The source said Philipps was unable to reach someone at Delta immediately due to the high volume of calls, because of the bad weather along the East Coast, which has affected flights for a couple of days, and that once Delta was aware of the situation, they reached out to her, but she had already booked travel on another airline. The source said Delta worked with the family and refunded the unused portion of their travel and that due to the inconvenience that this caused, the airline extended a goodwill gesture to the family.
The incident came amid criticism and debate over the recent separation of more than 2,300 migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border as a result of President Donald Trump's administration's policy of "zero tolerance" toward illegal immigration.
Philipps later promoted on social media the Families Belong Together rallies that are set to place on Saturday.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua