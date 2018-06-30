Saturday Savings: Busy Philipps' Denim Mini Skirt Is on Sale

Denim skirts are a classic summer must-have, and Busy Philipps is wearing this season's best style.

Out and about in Santa Monica, California, the E! star sported the ultimate weekend ensemble: a knit top, retro-inspired sunglasses, comfortable heels and a denim mini skirt. Unlike your basic denim skirt, her Madewell piece has three unique features: denim panels, front pockets and buttons from the waist to hem. It's the star of her look.

The button-down feature is the perfect change up to the classic look. It's not too edgy for an everyday style, yet the buttons, in comparison to a typical zipper, is noticeable enough to add an refreshing touch to your warm-weather wardrobe.