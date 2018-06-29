Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo of Son Journey River Green

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 11:51 AM
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's baby boy is growing up!
The actress took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable photo of the couple's almost 2-year-old son, Journey River Green. The sweet picture shows a blonde Journey wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt, supporting his mom whose starred in two TMNT films. Fox captioned the social media snap, "#mood."
Journey is Fox and Green's third child together, they are also parents to 5-year-old Noah and 4-year-old Bodhi. Green, who starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, also has a 16-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.
Fox and Green have only shared a handful of photos of their kids on social media. After giving birth to Journey in Aug. 2016, Fox waited a few months before posting a photo of him.
Just days ago, Fox and Green celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in a secret ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort on Hawaii's Big Island in June 2010.
The couple has since returned to Hawaii together on a number of occasions, most recently they were spotted packing on the PDA on a getaway in April.
