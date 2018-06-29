Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo of Son Journey River Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's baby boy is growing up!

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable photo of the couple's almost 2-year-old son, Journey River Green. The sweet picture shows a blonde Journey wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shirt, supporting his mom whose starred in two TMNT films. Fox captioned the social media snap, "#mood."

Journey is Fox and Green's third child together, they are also parents to 5-year-old Noah and 4-year-old Bodhi. Green, who starred in Beverly Hills, 90210, also has a 16-year-old son Kassius from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.