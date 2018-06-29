The Swimsuit Cover-Up, Bella Hadid's Way and More Celeb Styles

Finally...the answer to all of our summer problems: cover-ups!
The dreaded decision of what to wear to a pool party or a beach is no more. Thanks to some style tips from stars like Bella Hadid, Gabrielle Union and Ashley Graham, you can have a summer ball without baring it all.
Let's be honest: The normal two-piece bathing suits aren't for everyone, and one-pieces may not be risqué enough for others. Luckily, these cover-ups provide the perfect combo where style and comfort meet.
Dress your swimsuit up with a flowing tunic-style cover-up, a sexy peek-a-boo crochet or even a mesh iteration to show a little skin. These looks are sure to keep you swim-ready all summer long.
Trust: We've got you covered!
Instagram
Gabrielle Union
This actress knows how to vacation. Mrs. Wade takes a load off in this light, flowing New York and Company Kimono from the Gabrielle Union collection.
Instagram
Ashley Graham
The Vogue cover girl can show us a thing or two about being sexy in sheer. The model paired a black two-piece suit with a flesh-toned cover-up, and just for some extra sparkle a little body jewelry.
Nasty Gal
SHOP: Plain Sailing Maxi Cover Up, Was $40, Now $24
Instagram
Bella Hadid
The supermodel can do no wrong in this sexy crochet set. The cat-walking princess took these Andi Bagus Beach Pants paired with Dior White Calfskin Bee Sneakers to give us the summer cover-up inspiration we need.
PrettyLittleThing
SHOP: White Crochet Trousers, $45
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.