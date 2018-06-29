Tia Mowry Reveals Baby Girl's Face and Name: Meet Cairo Tiahna Hardrict

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 10:39 AM

Tia Mowry is introducing her baby girl to the world!

The actress posted a video to social media on Friday with her daughter, showing off her face for the first time. Mowry also shared her baby girl's name: Cairo Tiahna Hardrict! "I'm so excited to spend the rest of of my life loving this little one," she wrote on social media.

Mowry gave birth to her and husband Cory Hardrict's second child (and first daughter) on May 5. "Feeling grateful and blessed as we welcome our little baby girl into the world!" Mowry wrote to her fans on social media in May. "Born May 5th at 10:29 am at 6 pounds and 4 Oz 19.8 inches."

Tia Mowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 and First Daughter

In her video on Friday, Mowry explains the meaning behind Cairo's name.

"Cairo, it basically means victorious," she shares. "My husband, he was in the air flying and he always feels like he's closer to his mother when he's up in the air, and he said when he was flying he had seen the letters A-I-R in the sky. He said he wanted the baby's name to have those letters."

Mowry also points out that her daughter's middle name also has her name in it.

