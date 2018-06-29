Patricia Clarkson Gets Very Candid About Justin Timberlake's Penis Size

Patricia Clarkson had something to say about Justin Timberlake—and it involved down there.

The Oscar nominee got very candid during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday night, where she played a round of "How Big Was It?" with Cohen and fellow guest Elizabeth Perkins.

Clarkson hadn't forgotten the name of the game when she was tasked with the first question: "Who had the biggest chance of being your friends with benefits on the set of Friends With Benefits?"

Without skipping a beat, the star knew her answer. "Hands down Justin Timberlake because if we want to talk about big," she quipped.