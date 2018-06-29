Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Is Working on a Book Deal—and She's 10

Jennifer Lopez's little lady is already chasing her dreams—just like her famous mama.

The triple threat's only daughter, 10-year-old Emme, is a budding author and, thanks to some help from her mom, she's already on the way to publishing her first book.

As Lopez revealed on social media on Thursday, the mother-daughter duo were off to a day of meetings for the youngster's project.

"It's a very special day," the songstress said on camera. "Me and Emme are off to our first book publisher's meeting for an idea Emme had for a book."