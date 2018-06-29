Hailey Baldwin Deletes Shawn Mendes Photos From Her Instagram

What's going on between Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes? What ever went on between them?

Fans recently noticed that the 21-year-old model deleted photos of the her and the 19-year-old singer at the 2018 Met Gala, which took place in May. Their appearance, which marked their joint red carpet debut, fueled romance rumors. The two are, however, still following each other.

The timing of Baldwin's removal of the photos coincides with what appears to be a recent rekindling of her romance with Justin Bieber, 24. The two have not commented. Mendes, meanwhile, has not removed his own Instagram photos of him and Baldwin, including pics of the two at the MET Gala.

E! News had learned back in November that Baldwin and Mendes had started dating. The following month, they were photographed getting cozy while walking in his hometown of Toronto. This past April, Mendes shared a photo of himself with Baldwin on his Instagram page.

In May, their MET Gala appearance delighted fans who ship the couple. But they disappointed them later that month after W magazine quoted Mendes as saying that he and Baldwin are "just really good friends," and after she said in comments to Britain's Sunday Times that she is "single" and Mendes told E! News he was too.