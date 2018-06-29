Paul Rudd Admits He Shows His Kids "Inappropriate Films"

Paul Rudd isn't afraid to show his kids an R-rated movie or two.

During Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actor admitted he's shown his kids a few "inappropriate films."

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star told Seth Meyers his 13-year-old son Jack and 8-year-old daughter Darby have "really gotten into the Marvel world" and have been watching all the movies. However, not all of the films may be age-appropriate for his youngest child.

"Some of these are inappropriate, I'm finding out," he said. "She's a little young for them."

Still, this wouldn't be the first time Rudd has shown his kids an "inappropriate film." The actor admitted he showed his son the R-rated film The Jerk starring Steve Martin when he was 4.

"We're watching [it] together, and he's laughing," Rudd said. "Then you get to some scenes and I'm like, ‘Oh! This is really rated R.'"