XXXTentacion Laid to Rest in Private Funeral After Shooting

  By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 6:01 PM

Friends and family said goodbye to XXXTentacion on Thursday during a private funeral in Florida.

The special service aimed to honor the memory of the late rapper (real name Jahseh Onfroy) was attended by many familiar faces including Erykah Badu.

"LONG LIVE XXX," the singer wrote with a heart emoji while showcasing a memento from the event. "'They may try to erase your face But millions spring up in your place.' -e.b."

Another guest recalled a quote XXXTentacion's great-grandmother said during the funeral. "In life, you can wait for storms to pass, or instead you can learn to dance in the rain," she shared with the crowd. "Jah danced in the rain." XXXTentacion's mom also posted in the evening hours. 

Today's private service comes one day after thousands of fans headed to the BB&T Center in Florida to bid farewell to the slain rapper.

Cameras and cell phones were not allowed inside the memorial, but many in attendance shared their experiences on social media. CNN also reported that Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty stopped by to pay their respects.

Today also marked the official release of XXXTentacion's video for his single, "SAD!"  Written by the rapper, the video shows him attending his own funeral and fighting with his resurrected body.

XXXTentacion was gunned down June 18 in South Florida. The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that the rapper was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Homicide detectives later arrested 22-year-old suspect Dedrick Devonshay Williams. The investigation continues as police seek to find additional suspects.

"XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit," his rep previously shared in a statement. 

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to his family during this difficult time. 

