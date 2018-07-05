Meghan King Edmonds Gets Real About the Highs and Lows of Raising Twin Boys

Meghan King Edmonds has her hands full this summer.

Exactly one month after welcoming twin boys Hayes and Hart, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star continues to embrace her new reality of raising three kids under two.

And while sleeping may be rare and feedings are constant, the Bravo star likely wouldn't have it any other way.

With her home base now in St. Louis, Meghan chatted with E! News and gave a glimpse into mom life that is keeping her busier than ever before.

"We have night nannies so for eight hours at night, we have a nurse who comes in and feeds the babies. But I'm giving the babies breast milk so I'm still getting up to pump every three hours at night," Meghan shared. "I haven't slept for longer than a four-hour stretch since they were born and guess what? Neither have they so we are all equal."