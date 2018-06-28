Kelly Clarkson Spends $8.5 Million on Los Angeles Mansion

Courtesy: Realtor.com; Rick Rowell/Disney
Welcome home, Kelly Clarkson!
The pop star and judge on The Voice has reportedly put down roots in sunny Southern California. According to multiple outlets, Clarkson dropped an impressive $8.5 million on a sprawling mansion in the affluent community of Encino, which is located in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.
So what are you waiting for? Let's go inside her not-so humble abode.
Just shy of 10,000-square-feet, the custom built property boasts eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The two-story home is inspired by the architectural design of a farmhouse, and features plenty of rustic touches like a metal roof, distressed wood and a porch.
Amenities include a chef's kitchen with three islands, wine cellar and a home theater. The backyard is especially stunning, with a swimming pool, spa, covered patio, entertaining space and a fire pit.
Kelly and husband Brandon Blackstock's master suite has its very own fireplace, in addition to a massive dressing room and balcony overlooking the backyard.
The "Love So Soft" songstress is actually downsizing from her last home, which remains listed at $8.75 million. Clarkson's Tennessee compound clocked in at more than 20,000-square-feet, which she purchased in 2013 for a much more reasonable $2.8 million.
Count us in for the housewarming party!
