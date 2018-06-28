Christina El Moussa Could See Herself Marrying Boyfriend Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa has a lot to love this summer season.

In addition to peacefully working with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on Flip or Flip, the HGTV star just announced her own show titled Christina on the Coast.

And yes, she's also in love with her boyfriend Ant Anstead.

"Ant has been so supportive. He's very grounded. As he entered my world, there's so many false stories spinning out there and he's never said one word to me about any of it," Christina shared with E! News. "He always just says, 'You're an amazing person. You're an amazing mom. You're an amazing girlfriend.' He's so positive with me that he's just really lifted me up in so many ways."

She added, "I could definitely see myself getting married to Ant in the future and I know the kids would be very happy about that."

Before wedding bells start ringing or even an engagement occurs, Christina is focused on transforming homes for deserving families across Southern California.

Set to premiere in early 2019, Christina on the Coast will allow Christina to transform clients' outdated properties into high-end showplaces. The eight-episode series will also allow the HGTV star to expand her design business.

"I'm so excited for my own show. I love design," she shared with us. "That's my favorite part about flipping houses and that's what I'm good at so to be able to go outside the box and not just design houses that are flips…is such an amazing opportunity."

As for the latest season of Flip or Flip, Christina says she enjoys hearing from viewers who have been with the show from the beginning.

While her relationship with her co-star has changed, she hopes viewers will still enjoy the beautiful transformations and home tips they are guaranteed to receive week after week.  

"We want to make sure we're giving the fans what they want. If it's not comfortable to have so much personal life, then maybe we tone it back a bit," Christina explained. "It's relatable that we have to put our differences aside to continue to work together and do what we're good at, which is flipping houses and designing homes for other people."

Flip or Flop airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m. only on HGTV.

