Queer Eye's Fab 5 Performing Friendship Exercises Will Bring You to Tears

  By
    &

Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 2:55 PM

Get your tissues ready!

The stars of Netflix's Queer Eye series recently opened up about their friendship in a number of exercises for Glamour magazine, and the video will definitely bring you to tears. The exercise starts with Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Tan France talking about their relationships with each other.

"My relationship with Jonathan, I think he definitely brings out the little boy in me. I never had a brother, and with Jonathan I get to really just be like a free kid," Antoni shared about his co-star and pal. "He's become like a best friend."

"Antoni is a very true, amazing friend, and he's someone who really shows up for me, like anytime I need him," Jonathan said. "He totally just lets me be myself."

For the first exercise, everyone is paired up and they have to stare into each other's eyes for one minute. During this exercise, the pairs find themselves very emotional, with some even shedding tears. For the second exercise, each of the paired duos give each other compliments, which brings on even more waterworks! The third test has the Fab Five hugging each other for one minute, while the fourth has them doing trust falls!

Watch the video above to see the Fab Five open up about their friendship and perform the series of exercises!

