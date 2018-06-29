What the GLOW Cast Hope Viewers Take Away from Season 2

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jun. 29, 2018 6:10 AM

GLOW is set in the 1980s, but it sure is timely.

The Netflix comedy about the launch of an all-female pro wrestling TV series (also called GLOW aka Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, it was a real show back in the day) returns for a second season on Friday, June 29 and remains extremely relevant to what is happening in Hollywood and for women all over the world with the Time's Up and #MeToo movement. What should viewers take away from this season?

"Empowerment," Jackie Tohn told E! News at a junket ahead of the premiere.

"Yeah, women empowerment definitely," Sydelle Noel said. "You see a group of women—oddly different types of women—come together and actually become friends that you wouldn't normally see those different types of women be friends. It's because it's different circumstances."

GLOW Season 2

Netflix

"I think the takeaway is there's power in what's real," Britney Young said.

Marc Maron, Sam on the series, had a different message people, specifically men, should take away from this season of GLOW.

"That men should learn how to behave themselves," he said. "Be a little more empathetic to women."

"That's a great life lesson," Alison Brie said. "And that women should continue to make their voices heard and empower themselves."

Click play on the video above to hear more from the cast of GLOW.

GLOW season two drops on Netflix on Friday, June 29.

