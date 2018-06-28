Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Practice a Dance Routine in Adorable New Video

Could Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson already be rehearsing for their first dance? 

Details on the newly engaged couple's wedding plans remain scarce, but when Pete and Ariana do decide to tie the knot, they'll be able to wow their wedding guests with the some pretty sweet moves. 

The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress took to Instagram on Thursday with a video of the lovebirds showing off their swing dancing skills. Wearing a denim mini-skirt and crop top, Ariana breaks it down with a few pals before recruiting the Saturday Night Live star to twirl her around. When Grande takes a tumble and lands safely in her beau's arms he looks at the camera and says, "Wow, that could've went very bad!" 

The couple's latest social media display of affection comes days after Ariana celebrated her 25th birthday with Pete and their family and friends. The pop star hosted a celebratory dinner at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City on Monday evening, followed by a karaoke-themed bash the next day. 

More than two dozen people, including Ariana's brother Frankie Grande, mother Joan Grande and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, partied the night away singing hits by EminemBeyoncé and Evanescence. A source said Pete and Ariana were "very sweet and loving" to each other throughout the celebration. 

And as the couple continues to adjust to life as fiancées, Davidson's latest Instagram post indicates they could still use some help in the home decorating department. 

Pete and Ariana are reported to have moved into a $16 million apartment in the Big Apple, which the comedian said has yet to be furnished. 

"when @sebobear comes to movie night and there's no furniture in the crib yet," he captioned a photo of Emily Ratajkowski's husband Sebastian Bear-McClard watching the television from a ladder. 

As they say... dance now, adult responsibilities later! 

