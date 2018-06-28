Yeah Buddy! The Untold Story of How Jersey Shore Became a TV Phenomenon All Over Again

We love nostalgia this time of year.

Almost a decade after viewers were first introduced to a meatball with a bouffant and a penchant for leopard and a Guido who lived for any moment to lift his shirt and referred to himself as "The Situation," Jersey Shore is once again one of TV's most successful shows, thanks to the cast reuniting for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The 14-episode revival, which ends its first season tonight, proved to be one of TV's most beloved and successful reunions, delivering MTV its highest-rated series debut ever in its key demo and was their most watched unscripted debut since 2012.

Clearly, viewers missed the Guidos and Guidettes, a sentiment series creator SallyAnn Salsano said she's heard from many people since the Family Vacation premiered in April.