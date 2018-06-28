Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres and More Stars Attend Portia de Rossi's Launch Party

Portia De Rossi's General Public x RH launch party was filled with A-list attendees.

Of course, Ellen DeGeneres attended the Wednesday night event, held at Restoration Hardware in Los Angeles, to support her wife. Videos posted on social media show the couple holding hands while posing for pictures together. One video also shows Ellen sweeping up the floor at the event, making sure everything was nice and tidy.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Ellen Pompeo, Nate Berkus and January Jones also showed their support for Portia, who is the founder and CEO of General Public, at the event.