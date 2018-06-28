Who Needs the Outdoors? These Are the 10 TV Shows You Need to Catch Up on This Summer

It's summertime! The weather is perfect and the beach is calling your name…or if you're like us, you're sitting at home in your air conditioning watching TV. But what are you watching? Summer is the perfect time to catch up on the shows you either missed or fell behind on during the regular TV season.

Unsure of which TV shows to dip your toe into while avoiding UV rays? We've got you covered. Sit back, read our guide and start binging.

Note: We selected shows that have at most two seasons so you won't have a problem catching up. These are easy and satisfying watches. The only problem you may run into is the need for more episodes ASAP. Sorry about that.