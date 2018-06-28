Queen Elizabeth II Skips St. Paul's Service After Feeling "Under the Weather"

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jun. 28, 2018 5:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Queen Elizabeth II, St George's Chapel

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II canceled her visit to St. Paul's Cathedral on Thursday after feeling unwell. 

"The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning's service at St. Paul's Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George," Buckingham Palace announced. "Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order." 

There appears to be no reason for alarm. According to The Telegraph, no doctor was called and Her Majesty was reportedly not taken to the hospital. 

While The Queen wasn't able to make an appearance, Angelina Jolie was one of many in attendance.

The Queen has certainly had a packed schedule. Earlier this week, she hosted the Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace, where she celebrated the successes of young change-makers along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She also attended the Royal Ascot last week and traveled to Chesire, England, where the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed her first solo engagement with the 92-year-old monarch.

Read

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Miffed Donald Trump Will Meet Queen Elizabeth II Before Him

It's no secret Her Majesty stays busy. According to a 2017 report by The Times, she attended 296 engagements last year—surpassing Kate Middleton, Prince William and Harry.

Feel better soon!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Drake

7 of Drake's Best Pop Culture References to Get You Pumped for His New Album

ESC: Meghan Markle Lip Tutorial

The Truth About the Complicated Relationship Between Meghan Markle and Her Father Thomas

Late Night Hosts, Politics

How Late Night Left Behind the Dancing Itos and Became a Political Battleground

Tracy Grimshaw

This Is Why Tracy Grimshaw Avoids the Logies Red Carpet Every Year

Sophie Monk

Sophie Monk Says She Accidentally “Kidnapped” a Child in Spain

Nina, Botched 420

Can the Botched Doctors Help This Professional "Sugar Baby" With Her "Expanding Nipple Problem"?

Paris Jackson, Joe Jackson

Paris Jackson Reflects on Final Moments With Grandfather Joe Jackson Before His Death

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.